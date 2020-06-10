Formula 1

2021 Cars ‘Will Look Slightly Different’ to 2020 Machines – Andrew Green

by Paul Hensby
Despite the regulation changes being deferred until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Andrew Green expects the 2021 Formula 1 cars to look ‘slightly different’ than they will do in 2020.

Green, the Technical Director of the BWT Racing Point F1 Team, says that there will be significant carryover from this season into next, most of which will be defined by the regulations and timelines that teams are working with.

However, aside from changing the team name and perhaps adapting the chassis name when Racing Point turns into Aston Martin Racing in 2021, Green reckons cars will look different to their 2020 counterparts.

“There’s a big push to try and maintain as much of the design up and down the pitlane going into 2021 to reduce the car costs,” Green said to Motorsport.com.

“So I think that we will see a significant amount of carryover from all teams and I think some of is going to be enforced by regulation and some of it is just going to be enforced by the timelines that we’re working to now.

“With everyone sitting at home not working, you can’t develop this car. There’s no development happening, so you’re naturally moving towards this year’s car racing next year.

“We are changing name of the car, but I think by the time we get to the first race in Melbourne all the cars will look slightly different.  But there will be a significant amount of carryover up and down the pitlane.”

