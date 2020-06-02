Formula 1 Reveals first 8 race dates for rescheduled 2020 season

After just under three months of cancelling/postponement of races, the FIA has announced Formula 1 will go racing again as of the 5 July kicking off a scheduled 8 races over the span of 10 weeks across varying European Countries.

The schedule proposed is the minimum needed to be classed as “world championship” and subject to conditions around the world conditions F1 will look to add more races.

As of now racing will commence in Spielberg, Austria at the Red Bull ring not once but twice back-to-back, on the 5 and 12 July.

F1 then heads over the border to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix on the 19 July, before flying north to Great Britain for the British Grand Prix held at Silverstone, which too will have a double header this time on the 2 and 9 August.

1 week later the F1 circus will resume at the Circuit de Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix on the 16 August. Formula 1 will have a mini summer break for week before heading to Spa-Francorchamps on the 30 August and finishing of with the Tifosi-less Italian Grand Prix on the 6 September.

Whilst only unveiling a calendar of 8 races (including the multiple double headers) the sport says “it has a expectation of having between 15-18 races” before the seasons finale in December.

Both double headers will be on free-to-view television for UK fans as Channel 4 screens the races.