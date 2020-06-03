Junior WRC committed to 2020 championship despite Finland setback

With the confirmation that Rally Finland was cancelled for 2020, despite the organisers best efforts, the FIA Junior World Rally Championship Manager Maciej Woda has underlined the commitment from the series to deliver a full championship in 2020.

The season started in the shortened Rally Sweden which saw Tom Kristensson take victory in the unusually mild winter conditions. The second round of the series was due to take place at Rally Italia Sardegna which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rally Finland was meant to mark the third round of the championship.

Currently the only two scheduled rounds that are left on the original calendar are ADAC Rallye Deutschland in October and Wales Rally GB at the end of October.

“On behalf of FIA Junior WRC, I would like to thank Kai Tarkiainen and his team for all of their hard work and dedication in the past months,” FIA Junior WRC Manager, Maciej Woda said in a statement released today.

“I know that cancelling Rally Finland is a very difficult decision to make and one which I am sure was taken because the organisers simply had no viable alternatives to consider without putting people’s health and safety at risk.

“We have to put the health and safety of every single person involved in rallying before holding an event at the moment. Along with team personnel and crews this includes marshals, event organisers, medics, and the thousands of passionate and dedicated fans that line the stages of every rally we go to.”

Credit: JWRC

“I wish to make it abundantly clear that if it is safe to do so, we will do everything we can to deliver an FIA Junior WRC Championship in 2020.

“We are speaking with a variety of event organisers and WRC Promoter to see what rounds FIA Junior WRC could contest later this year. For the moment that is all we are able to confirm.

“Right now we cannot feasibly confirm details such as how many rounds will count towards the FIA Junior WRC championship and where the 2020 calendar will take us. It would be unfair on everybody involved in our sport to be delivering such promises.

“I would like to thank every single person who is involved with FIA Junior WRC for their help and understanding so far, it is greatly appreciated.

“The moment we have plans to safely resume the 2020 FIA Junior WRC Championship, we will communicate them. Until then, thank you for your understanding and patience in this unprecedented time.”