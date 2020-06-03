WRC’s Rally Finland Called Off with New Zealand to follow

More bad news for the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship as Rally Finland has been officially cancelled with an announcement on Rally New Zealand‘s cancellation expected within the next 48 hours.

Rally Finland organisers, AKA Sport, said that there are too many risks to get ready for the event which was scheduled for August.

In a statement the said: “Together with the unknown progress of Covid-19, there are other major uncertainties affecting this decision.

“For example, the lack of information on whether current restrictions imposed by the state on public events will continue after July, and how foreign participants, teams and spectators will be able to safely travel to Finland.”

Preparations for the rally had been made and organisers looked at postponing the event to later in the year. However, after evaluating the option, the amount of risks were deemed to high.

Promoter Jani Backman added: ”By cancelling the event this year, we want to show responsibility towards each and every one of the stakeholders as well as the whole society. Health and well-being are always a priority.

“We will confidently move our focus into 2021, when we will finally be able to organise the well-deserved 70th anniversary celebrations in an amazing atmosphere and in great spirits together with the spectators, competitors as well as our long-term and new partners.”

With Rally New Zealand to be officially called off this week, the next scheduled round is Rally Turkey on 24 September.