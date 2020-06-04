Leclerc Feels ‘Work on Track’ will be ‘Extremely Important’ in 2020

Charles Leclerc says track work during free practice sessions will be extremely important in 2020 once the season gets underway, particularly with double and triple header weekends making it difficult to develop cars in-between races.

Scuderia Ferrari had a tough pre-season testing programme at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel, and the former says the team will be looking to play catch-up once the season starts next month at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

The first three races will take place over three consecutive weekends, while the next set of three races will also be a triple header as Formula 1 aims to play catch up following the postponement or cancellation of the opening ten rounds of the year thanks to the coronavirus.

Leclerc says that the lack of time to develop cars in between races will mean practice time will be vital as he bids to turn the 2020 Ferrari into a competitive car.

“We’ve been struggling a bit during testing,” said Leclerc to Autosport. “So we need to catch up.

“Whether we’ll be able to or not, I don’t know but last year, we’ve had a good progression throughout the year. I think we need to keep working as we did last year. And I’m pretty sure the results will come.

“But it is going to be a difficult season for everyone, because as soon as it starts it is not going to stop. And we won’t have any breaks to develop the car more than the others.

“So I think the work on track will be extremely important and more than it has been every other year, because we’ll spend a lot of time on track whenever the season will restart.

“It’s going to be very important to be focused and ready from the first race on, and as drivers to give the right feedback to the team and try and help the team in the right direction straight away.”