Magnussen Looking to Remain with Haas Beyond 2020 Campaign

Kevin Magnussen says he will be looking to stay at the Haas F1 Team beyond the 2020 Formula 1 season, with the Dane currently out of contract at the end of the year.

With the regulations being frozen at the end of 2020, the twenty-seven-year-old says it would make sense for teams to retain with the same drivers for another season, with Magnussen about to embark on his fourth season with the team alongside Romain Grosjean.

Magnussen says Haas have an option to retain him beyond the current season and the former McLaren F1 Team and Renault F1 Team feels it is a great place for him to be.

“I really want to stay with Haas,” said Magnussen to Danish newspaper BT. “They have an option on me, and it would suit me well if they use it.

“Haas is a great place to be, and with the budget cap being introduced in 2021, we can get closer to the top. It has also been decided that everyone will continue with the 2020 models in 2021, so it also makes sense to continue with the same drivers.”

With the coronavirus and the delays it has caused hurting teams financially, more seats on the grid are likely to require funding, and should he require to pay for a seat in Formula 1, Magnussen says that he would not be on the grid.

The one-time podium finisher in F1 says he would not be interested in looking for the funding to buy a place on the grid, and believes that his time in the sport would come to an end.

“If you have to pay for the seats, I’m no longer there,” said Magnussen. “Because I both cannot and will not raise the necessary funds.”