Porsche Supercup reveals 2020 calendar

The 2020 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup will get underway in July at the first race of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship round at Red Bull Ring in Speilberg, Austria.

The original plans for this season saw the series heading to Barcelona for the official test in March before heading to Zandvoort for the opening race of the year. As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, the motorsport world was put on pause, causing cancellations and postponements across all series.

As lockdown restrictions start to ease across the world the FIA has been working hard to confirm the rescheduled calendar for the Formula 1 season. With the first 8 races of the season now confirmed, Porsche have been able to confirm their participation.

Round 1 – Speilberg, Austria – 3-5 July

Round 2 – Speilberg, Austria – 10-12 July

Round 3 – Budapest, Hungary – 17-19 July

Round 4 – Silverstone, Great Britain – 31 July-2 August

Round 5 – Silverstone, Great Britain – 7-9 August

Round 6 – Barcelona, Spain – 14-16 August

Round 7 – Spa, Belgium – 28-30 August

Round 8 – Monza, Italy – 4-6 September

The calendar is subject to change and all eight events are set to take part as closed-door events, meaning no public will be in attendance for any of the races as the FIA try to limit the number of people in the paddock.