Ricciardo: “Never Say Never” On a Red Bull Return

Daniel Riccardo has admitted that he would not rule out moving back to Red Bull Racing, in the future.

Riccardo changed the driver market in 2018 after announcing he was moving to Renault Sport F1 Team for the 2019 season; but his contract at the team comes to an end this year following the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The Australian talked to SkySports F1 and said that he could not say he would never move back to the team, where Max Verstappen and Alex Albon are the current driver lineup.

“I actually haven’t really been asked that one! Would I ever rule out going to Red Bull? No… I think something I’ve learned growing up in life is never say never.” explained Ricciardo.

“Never completely disregard something – unless it’s going to prison or something! So never say never.”

Ricciardo was linked to the Scuderia Ferrari seat before signing with McLaren F1 Team for the 2021 season. His 2019 season with Renault did not live up to expectations as the team slipped to fifth in the Formula 1 World Championship.

He talked of how at the time, contract talks were not going anywhere due to the lack racing, but this was before Sebastian Vettel, dropped a bombshell, similar to Ricciardo, by announcing he was leaving Ferrari.

“It is hard having chats right now, because we are at a stalemate – nothing’s really happened. Normally chats start to come off the back of races, results and momentum.

“There’s honestly not a lot to talk about for now, it’s more about the current situation and how we’re going to deal with it. It’s all pretty slow and steady to be honest at this stage.”