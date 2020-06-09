Tanak and Neuville to compete in DirtFish Rally

WRC stars Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville have confirmed their participation to race in the DirtFish Rally on 7-8 August.

Both drivers will use a Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC whilst rising star Jari Huttunen will drive a Hyundai i20 R5.

WRC world champion Tanak will be competing on home soil and cannot wait to get back behind the wheel. Tanak said: “When you don’t drive a car like the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC for a long time, you miss it like hell. It’s a little bit like missing your best friend.

“This time since Rally México has been tough. The chance to go back to work at Rally DirtFish is really a nice thought for me. I’m looking forward to driving again in competition and, of course, I’m looking forward to driving in Rally DirtFish.”

Tanak mentioned having teammate and rival Neuville competing will make the event feel like a proper rally, adding to the intensity that we can expect in August. He looks forward to racing at home and also said that organisers are working very hard to the event can be run with spectators.

Neuville last drove in Estonia in 2012 and is looking forward to his return to what could turn out to be the fastest rally of the year.

“When you go to Finland, sometimes it feels like you are in Estonia,” said Neuville “I think this shows how much the Estonians love the sport and their favourite driver! I look forward to going there again, it will be nice to see this rally and the really fast roads again.”

Hyundai Motorsport director Andrea Adamo echoed those sentiments about Estonian rallying and says Hyundai will use Rally DirtFish to test some parts and collect data to prepare for the restart of the FIA World Rally Championship.

Adamo added: “I saw when I was in Estonia last year, there is so much passion for this sport of ours. Really, Estonia is an incredible country with so many fans. I understand Rally DirtFish is working to find a way to give some spectators the chance to watch this rally under the COVID restrictions and I’m happy for that.”

“We have seen on this kind of surface and this nature of rally, sometimes we have struggled a little bit in the past. With two cars here, for sure, we can collect more data and more data in the good [competitive] environment of a rally. This is really a good opportunity for us.”