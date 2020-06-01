Two Formula 1 races at Silverstone set to go ahead with a quarantine exemption

Silverstone Circuit is set to host two races, later this summer, as the UK Government is expected to provide an exemption in quarantine rules for the sport.

The UK, will introduce a fourteen day, quarantine for travellers arriving to the country from 8 June. With Silverstone hoping to host two races in place of the 2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix, there was doubt with quarantine whether two races could take place.

After approving sports to begin from 1 June behind-closed-doors, the UK Government is set to provide and exemption for Formula 1 to go ahead with the races with team staff and drivers bypassing the quarantine.

The 2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring is expected to take place and host two races to kick off the season, as Silverstone hopes to also follow.

Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton‘s home race is set to host the fourth and fifth events of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The dates for the Silverstone races are expected to be in August, a Formula 1 Spokesperson, explained: “We welcome the government’s efforts to ensure elite sport can continue to operate and their support for our return to racing.

“We will maintain a close dialogue with them in the coming weeks as we prepare to start our season in the first week of July.“