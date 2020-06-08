Vandoorne secures Race At Home Challenge Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E driver Stoffel Vandoorne claimed the Formula E Race At Home Challenge series title after finishing second around the Berlin Templehof Circuit to beat Pascal Wehrlein after a first lap incident.

The Mahindra driver was the Race At Home Challenge points leader heading into the double-points season finale, but he was tapped into a spin as a consequence of an incident involving Edoardo Mortara, Sebastien Buemi and Stoffel Vandoorne who ultimately hit the German.

Wehrlein rejoined in 21st place and despite his best efforts to make it back into a championship position, he could only manage fourth at the end of the fifteen lap race.

But one man’s pain is another’s gain and Vandoorne crossed the line second to claim the championship after a solid innings in the virtual world for the Mercedes man.

Now the all-electric racing series is on hold until racing resumes which is expected to be at the Berlin Templehof circuit possibly as late as August. Confirmation on that should be made in the coming weeks.

In the Challenge Race, it was business as usual for Kevin Siggy, who won from pole in both races around the Berlin Templehof to secure the title and ensure that he has the opportunity to drive a real-world Formula E car when the all-electric racing series takes to the track once again.

Formula E put on a fantastic esports series all round and helped to raise over £100,000 for UNICEF’s coronavirus fund to help young children in developing countries cope with the effects of the virus.