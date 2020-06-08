Formula E

Wehrlein announces exit from Mahindra with Porsche move on the cards

by Scott Douglas
Wehrlein could partake in IndyCar races and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2019, alongside Formula E.
Credit: Formula E

Pascal Wehrlein has announced that he has left the Mahindra Racing team with immediate effect, ahead of a rumoured move to Porsche for next season.

The German racer had signed a three year contract with the Indian team that was due to run until the end of the 2020-21 season, but instead he will part ways with them half way through the interrupted sixth season of the championship.

In an Instagram post Wehrlein had said that he’d hoped to complete the current season with Mahindra, but that circumstances didn’t allow for this to happen.

His post read, “From today onwards I will no longer be part of Mahindra Racing. My interest was to finish the season but the current situation didn’t allow so.

“I can’t say much about my future but will keep you informed. Thank you all for your support and see you soon on track again.”

Wehrlein had had an indifferent start to his second season with Mahindra, with a fourth place finish in the Santiago ePrix being his best result.

He has impressed in his time at the team though, being immediately on the pace of his more experienced team-mate Jerome D’Ambrosio, and scoring a podium in just his second race.

It’s this promise that has led to interest from Porsche, with The Race reporting that the German team have an agreement in place for 2020-21 which will also give Wehrlein the opportunity to compete in endurance racing.

The Race also reports that Wehrlein will be replacing Neel Jani at the team, although Jani will be given the chance to complete the current 2019-20 season if it gets underway again.

