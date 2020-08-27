Abbring Replaces Baciuska at GCK for Finland Double-Header

Kevin Abbring has returned to the FIA World Rallycross Championship as he replaces Rokas Baciuska at GCK Unkorrupted for this weekend’s World RX of Finland.

Abbring made his debut last year at Norway and impressed everyone with the ES Motorsport-Labas Gas team. He made the final in Norway and was in contention for victory despite his lack of rallycross experience.

The Dutchman backed up his excellent performance in Hell by making the final once again at the next round in Höljes. Earlier this year, GCK Unkorrupted signed Abbring and he will now get his chance to drive the newly developed Renault Clio alongside Guerlain Chicherit at Kouvola.

GCK Unkorrupted said: “After playing a key role in the development of the car in pre-season testing, he’s (Kevin) looking to build that even further and push for a good result this weekend.”

“Although not driving this weekend Rokas Baciuska is in Finland with the team and remains part of Unkorrupted.”

It is not yet known how many World RX rounds Abbring will compete in as GCK Unkorrupted aim to lift themselves from fifth in the teams’ standings with a good performance in Finland this weekend.