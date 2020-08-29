Bakkerud struggles to adapt to evolving track at Kouvola

Andreas Bakkerud just missed out on the final of the 2020 World RX of Finland but believes him and the Monster Energy GCK RX Cartel team lost grip as they day progressed.

Having posted the third fastest time in free practice, Bakkerud was sixth in the opening qualifying session before he won his race in Q2 to take third in the session.

Q3 was a tougher affair for the Norwegian as he had a poor start which put him in traffic for the rest of the race.

In the semi-finals, he was undercut by Niclas Grönholm who took an early joker so crossed the line in fourth place.

Bakkerud said: “We were super strong in the free practice but as the track evolved, we struggled to compensate with the car and lost grip as a result, which meant we couldn’t step it up in performance the way we wanted to for the semis and were lacking the pace to fight in the final.

“We’ll now get to work with the engineers and investigate where we can adjust to optimise the set up. The car definitely feels good, we just need to finetune the details to really be able to nail it.“

The World RX of Finland continues tomorrow as Bakkerud looks to tune the car to find more pace and reach the final.