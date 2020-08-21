Champion Lubricants launches the Fast Start award for 2020 World RX Season

Official World RX lubricants partner, Champion Lubricants, has announced the launch of the Champion Fast Start award for the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

This award replaces the Monster Energy Supercharge award and will reward the drivers who make the fastest start and are the first to make it to the Champion Lubricants markers in every qualifying race, semi-final, and final at each round this season.

Credit: FIA World RX

At the end of each event, the drivers who have led the most times will get Champion Fast Start points: 10 points for the most successful driver, five points for the second and three for the third. Drivers’ reaction times at the start of each race will also be recorded and used as a tie-break should two or more drivers have led in an equal number of races.

The driver with the most Fast Start points at the end of the season will be crowned the Fast Start winner and receive an award.

Frédéric Decroix, the Global Marketing Director of Champion Lubricants, said: “The Champion Fast Start Award was born out of a desire to create an additional exhilarating and rewarding spectacle for fans and drivers alike.

Credit: FIA World RX

“It creates the ideal incentive for maximum synchronisation between car and driver as a means of achieving the best possible start during this initial full throttle sprint.

“This is why both the drivers’ reaction time and the performance of car and driver in the race from the starting line are considered, with the drivers who are most successful in mastering this powerful yet complex association being awarded Champion Fast Start points.“

The Champion Fast Start award will make its debut this weekend at the double-header Swecon World RX of Sweden.