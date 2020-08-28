Disappointing start to the Belgian Grand Prix for Haas drivers Grosjean and Magnussen

The Friday practice sessions of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix did not go as hoped for the Haas F1 team with both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen suffering from mechanical issues.

Free Practice 1 set the tone for the day for the team after the VF-20s failed to complete the session to the flag with them both sitting out for the most part due to unrelated power unit issues which troubled both Grosjean and Magnussen on their respective out laps. Neither driver set a timed lap.

Free Practice 2 saw Magnussen head out first, with Grosjean following with 30 minutes of the session remaining. The session was marred by a temporary red flag for debris to be cleared from the track. They posted their best times on the soft tyres running on low fuel placing the teammates in 19th and 20th respectively.

Grosjean said: “It was a tough day for everyone, especially the mechanics. Going out in the morning, then having to straight away change the engine – that’s not ideal, especially with both cars and at Spa where you really want to get laps and knowledge. We at least managed to get out in the afternoon – the boys did a mega job. The car didn’t feel too bad. We’re obviously not at the top of the timesheets, but that’s understandable after doing just one timed lap on a one lap tyre.”

The frustrated team only managed to complete a total of 27 laps during the Friday practice sessions.

Magnussen felt more optimistic for Saturday’s third and final practice and qualifying. The Dane commented:“Not a great start to the weekend but of course we’ll try and make up for it tomorrow. The car didn’t feel too bad, you only really get one lap on the C4 soft tire – and that’s your first flying lap. It’ll come though. We’ll see where we are tomorrow. Hopefully we’ll get on top of the pace.”

Team Principal Gunther Steiner praised the team’s mechanics who changed two engines between the sessions, adding: “It’s been a very disappointing day today. The only good thing from today is that the guys did a fantastic job to get the cars together again.

“We at least got back out in the afternoon to find some kind of balance on the car, that’s what we achieved. We just need to get the best out of tomorrow’s one-hour practice session. Again, I just want to say a big thank you to the guys – they kept on working hard to get us back out there.”

