Disaster for Doran as damage causes early retirement in World RX season opener

Liam Doran had the worst luck of everyone at the opening round of the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

The Monster Energy GCK RX Cartel driver had a promising start and the best track conditions in the first qualifying session but a broken prop shaft on the final lap caused the brakes to fail as he crawled over the finish line.

Damage to the GCK Megane R.S. RX was so significant that it meant the end of racing for Doran with the pressure on for the team to turn the car around for tomorrow.

“Today didn’t really work out for me. We had a pretty good draw which put me in a good position in regards to track evolution and despite being at the back,” said Doran.

“My time was looking quite good and would’ve put me in a good position for the rest of the race but in the last lap, we lost the propshaft which then took out the brakes, so I lost all drive and the brakes at the same time, which resulted in me ending up in the barrier causing further damage to the Megane.

“The damage was too severe to continue and the team are now working hard in the hope to fix it for round 2 tomorrow. I’m super bummed the first day of the season ended in this way but that’s life and we have to focus on tomorrow now.”

The second part of the double-header is tomorrow as the drivers and teams do it all again one more time in Holjes.