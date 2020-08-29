Disaster for Doran once again at World RX of Finland

Liam Doran‘s run of bad luck continued as he failed to qualify for the semi-finals at the World RX of Finland.

Another broken prop shaft for Doran in Q2, having had the same problem at Höljes a week ago, meant he failed to finish the race which put him on the bubble in twelfth place going into the final qualifying session.

The Brit knew he had to get out in front in clean air to ensure he made the knockout stages of the event. But, it all went wrong when Doran sent his car around the outside at turn one only to make contact with Jere Kalliokoski.

The contact broke the rim and rear upright on Doran’s Renault Megane which resulted in him finishing down in seventeenth.

Doran said: “We showed some promising pace this morning and can see the potential of the car. The broken prop shaft in Q2 put us on the back foot and meant I had to push massively in Q3, where contact resulted in us having to retire, which is frustrating of course but is what makes rallycross what it is.

“The track here is one of my favourites and it suits my driving style so much, so I’m just looking ahead to tomorrow, where we can hopefully build on this morning’s performance.”

The Monster Energy GCK RX Cartel driver will be hoping his fortune changes tomorrow because so far in the season Doran has been incredibly unlucky.