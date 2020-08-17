Eriksson Announced as eRX2 Test Driver

Multiple Supercar Lites champion Oliver Eriksson will become the official test driver and series ambassador for the upcoming all-electric FIA eRX2 Championship next year.

Eriksson has become one of the most noticeable Supercar Lites drivers over the last few years class as the series prepares to transition to electric power for 2021 and has won multiple titles, including the GRC Lites in 2015, RallyX on Ice in 2018 and RX2 International Series in both 2018 and 2019.

“We are delighted to announce Oliver as the official test-driver and ambassador for eRX2. With titles in three different series, his record in the discipline speaks for itself and he is unquestionably one of the most talented and respected drivers in the paddock.” Pere Gonzalez, Project Manager, FIA eRX2 Championship, said.

Credit: FIA eRX2

Eriksson will put his main focus into doing a full-season campaign in the Supercar class this year in both the FIA European Rallycross and RallyX Nordic series’ – he currently sits second in the Nordic championship standings – and in the past has also made appearences in the World Rallycross championship.

He is set to play a big roll in the development of the new eRX2 electric rallycross car ahead of its debut season, with a prototype car being unveiled at the All-Star ‘Magic Weekend’ at Höljes last month. The new car is based on the current Supercar Lites bodyshell, with a final version of the car to be revealed later this year.

“It’s a great honour to be involved in this project. We’re going through a revolution in motorsport right now – the whole automotive industry is in the midst of a huge drive towards a more sustainable, environmentally-friendly future – and we can’t close our eyes to that. The eRX2 concept is tremendously exciting and very much the direction in which we need to be pushing.” Eriksson explained about his new role and how he’ll help shape the future of rallycross.

Credit: FIA eRX2



“To be a part of it all from such an early stage is really cool. It will be a new car for everybody – we all know combustion engines, but electric motors are something very different and the cutting-edge technology they incorporate is incredible.”



“Just for starters, they will generate more power than we have had before, which as a driver is always welcome! Of course we will lose the sound of the engine and the smell of burning fuel, but from a driving perspective, it looks like being the most fun car yet – the numbers are extremely impressive.“

“He will also provide an excellent benchmark for us at QEV Technologies as we continue to adapt and acclimatise to the rallycross world. Nobody knows the Supercar Lites car better than Oliver does, and as such, he brings with him a wealth of information, knowledge and experience that we can leverage as we work hard to refine the new eRX2 car over the coming months.” Gonzales added on the news.

Eriksson will soon head to Spain where the car’s batteries are made by QEV Technologies, to begin a testing programme of the new car at Circuit Calafat.

Credit: FIA eRX2

“It’s sensible money for an arrive-and-drive format, and the driver-adjustable parameters mean there will be much more to think about during the races, too, which will highlight the importance of preparation and skill. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel to experience the car for myself!” Eriksson commented.

“Initial testing has been positive, and with Oliver’s input, we are now preparing to intensify our development schedule to ensure the eRX2 car is capable of performing at its peak on the variety of European tracks the championship will visit in its first season. We are all very much looking forward to working together.” Gonzalez concluded.