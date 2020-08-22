F1 drivers support plans to bring back Turkish GP

Formula 1 drivers are excited at the Turkish Grand Prix making a return to the calendar, set to be held at the country’s Istanbul Park.

The circuit’s addition to the final amended calendar is expected to be confirmed by Formula 1 in the coming weeks, after a nine-year hiatus.

The race will be held in November, before the double-header in Bahrain and the final race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, due to be held in the middle of December. The addition means it becomes a 17-race season.

Only a select few of the drivers have experience of driving the circuit in an F1 car: Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Sergio Pérez and Kimi Räikkönen.

Talking about the track’s return in an interview with Motorsport.com, Grosjean said: “It would be mega. I think it would be bloody awesome. It’s such a cool track. I really enjoy going there and racing.

“Turn 8 is a good one for the neck, so I think it would be very fast.”

Turn 8, which is a quadruple-apex left hander, was considered one of the most spectacular corners in the sport when the circuit made its début on the calendar in 2005, but it hasn’t been driven in the current spec cars.

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Alexander Albon has said he thinks turn 8 would be “easy fast” in today’s machinery.

“I don’t think we’ll even [have to] try,” Albon was quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“Maybe the start of the out lap. But still, it will be fun. It looks really cool, I’m excited. Liberty [Media] and Formula 1 are doing an amazing job choosing these kind of circuits.

“I don’t know if it’s coincidence, or if they’re just choosing them because they’re the ones that are open to races [like] Mugello, Imola, and Turkey. We’re going to some of the best circuits in the world.

“It’s going to be a proper circuit. I’m all for it,” he concluded.