George Russell: “It was probably the best qualifying of the year for us”

George Russell was thrilled to make it through to Q2 for a fifth time in 2020 on Saturday around a circuit that Williams Racing never thought would be a competitive one for the team.

Russell will start the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps from fifteenth on the grid after moving out of Q1, with the Briton finishing ahead of both Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and both Haas F1 Team drivers as well as team-mate Nicholas Latifi.

The 2018 FIA Formula 2 champion believes that his performance in Q1 to get through into Q2 was his best qualifying of the year, and he hopes for a bit of rain on Sunday to spice up the race and give the team a shot at possibly scoring points.

“I am thrilled, and it was probably the best qualifying of the year for us,” said Russell. “On paper, our car does not suit this circuit because of the long straights, so we were not expecting to be close to Q2.

“We put a really good lap together and the car was feeling great. It was exhilarating driving around here with the car on the limit like that, so I am really pleased.

“We hope for rain tomorrow, as if it is wet it might mix things up a bit, so fingers crossed the heavens open.”

Team-mate Latifi felt there was potential to join Russell inside Q2 but he was denied the opportunity on improving his time late in Q1 by a brief yellow flag, caused when Kevin Magnussen went off the track and into the gravel trap at turn fourteen.

The Canadian will ultimately start nineteenth on the grid, with Latifi believing he had the pace in the car to challenge for a spot in Q2 for only a second time in 2020.

“I am quite frustrated as the potential was there to get into Q2,” said Latifi. “We got very unlucky getting caught out by the yellow flag with the Haas so I had to lift for that on my last attempt.

“My lap considering this issue would have been good enough. However, the car was feeling great and we made some good changes overnight and everything was there to get into Q2.

“For sure in the race we will be looking to fight and challenge the other cars.”

“It was a little surprising to be fighting with the two Ferraris” – Dave Robson

Dave Robson, the Head of Vehicle Performance at Williams, said it was great to see Russell back into Q2, with the Briton now having achieved the feat in five of the first seven races of the year.

He was disappointed that the yellow flag thwarted Latifi from advancing as well, although he was surprised that Williams were embroiled in a fight involving Scuderia Ferrari as well as their usual rivals at the back, Alfa Romeo and Haas. He hopes the team come out on top of these fights on Sunday.

“It was nice to be back in Q2 again this weekend and it is testament to all the hard work throughout the team that we were,” said Robson. “The new parts that we brought here are working well, which bodes well for the future.

“Nicholas was unfortunate with the brief yellow flag that cost him some time in his final lap of Q1, but otherwise it was a good session and both drivers enjoyed reasonably clear laps, which is never easy at this circuit.

“It was a little surprising to be fighting with the two Ferraris, but it was nice to see us resume a proper battle with Haas and Alfa Romeo.

“Tomorrow is of course where it really counts but we have put ourselves in a good position with both cars to fight with Haas and Alfa Romeo. If we can also put some pressure on the Ferraris then we are set for a good race.”