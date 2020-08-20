Monster Energy RX Cartel Reveal Striking Livery Ahead of Höljes

In typical RX Cartel style, the Monster Energy RX Cartel team have left it very late to reveal their livery for the shortened 2020 FIA World Rallycross championship.

The team have opted for a style identical to last year’s livery on the Audi, with Andreas Bakkerud driving the blue liveried Renault Megane and Liam Doran piloting the purple liveried Megane. Can the team repeat the success of last year?

Credit: Monster Energy RX Cartel

The team have partnered with GCK for this season who should be able to provide plenty of extra knowledge to them this season. RX Cartel also have the added benefit of Doran, who drove the Megane at the tail end of the 2018 season with teammate Bakkerud hoping that all of this experience will speed up his learning time in the Megane.

Credit: Monster Energy RX Cartel

The 2020 season, shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finally gets underway this weekend at Höljes in Sweden with a double-header event set to take place for the first time in the history of the championship.