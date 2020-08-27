Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda aiming for stronger results at Spa-Francorchamps

Pierre Gasly has been one of the stand-out stars so far this year. After losing his Aston Martin Red Bull Racing seat in the middle of the 2019 championship, the Frenchman has gone from strength to strength in the Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda and has even raised some eyebrows as to whether he should have been replaced by Alexander Albon.

He currently sits thirteenth in the Drivers’ Championship but with points being so close, one good weekend could jump him into the top ten.

The road to Spa-Francorchamps hasn’t been an easy one though. Returning home after Barcelona, he discovered that he had unfortunately been burgled.

Gasly added:“It was nice to have a couple of days off after the last triple-header of races. However, I was really upset to discover that my home in Normandy had been burgled while I was away. It was not a pleasant experience to realise people had been in your home and stolen a lot of personal items, of my family and mine.



“Anyway, back to the racing, I had a solid Spanish Grand Prix weekend and was very pleased to qualify seventh. The race didn’t go quite as well as it could have, because I found myself in a long train of cars for a while. All the same, ninth means more points and even more important we were in the mix with some quick cars which should be a good sign for the coming races.

“It still feels a bit strange in the paddock, but you begin to get used to it. It’s true that we miss the atmosphere quite a bit that comes with having a crowd, and when you get to the track in the morning you are used to seeing all the fans and the ones asking for autographs. You feel the warmth of the crowd and it gives you a lot of energy. Unfortunately, for the moment, I believe it is still impossible to have them back and we just have to get used to it and adapt. I miss the interaction with the fans and I hope that might change before the end of the year.



“Once you’re actually in the car, nothing has changed, because you don’t think about it as you are concentrating so much on your performance and the result, so that in the end you forget about it. But when it comes to the time in between the sessions and when you leave the paddock, then it really hits you. It also affects your life in between the races. At the track, you are with the same people, I have the same engineers and my same trainer, but once I leave, it can be a bit boring as you cannot see people because you can’t risk being exposed to Covid. Your social life is reduced and not so exciting, which is ok, because you have to be very careful. But I’ve got nothing to complain about, as I love my job.”

Kyvat looking to make up for Barcelona

Daniil Kyvat is hoping to do better than his previous outing at Barcelona. But after a two-week break, he is ready to dust off the cobwebs and jump back into the car.

Like most other drivers in Formula 1, Spa-Francorchamps is a favourite for Kyvat.

“The Barcelona weekend was not the best from my point of view, so I am looking forward to getting back in the car as I think we can do well in the coming races. Spa is always a cool track to race on. I like the layout, it’s truly legendary and it has some of the most exciting corners of the year.” Kyvat added.

“Naturally, everyone talks about Eau Rouge, but the whole track is fantastic to drive and it’s also good for the actual racing with plenty of excitement for the fans, or this year, just the viewers. The key to a good weekend at Spa is finding the right set-up on Friday. Hopefully, we can read the track correctly and the car will work well.

“I’ve been relatively happy with the performance of the car so far this year, but we need to aim for a cleaner weekend than some of the ones we’ve had and then we can aim for stronger results.”