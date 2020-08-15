Formula 1

Spanish GP – Saturday Round-Up: Hamilton secures pole, Ocon smashes into the wall in Final Practice

by James Thomas
written by James Thomas
Esteban Ocon - GP Spain 2020
Credit: Renault Sport Media

It’s Saturday and the cars have been back on track practising and qualifying for tomorrow’s 2020 Spanish Grand Prix at the sunny Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in which Lewis Hamilton will start on pole position ahead of Valtteri Bottas in second and Max Verstappen in third. The two Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team drivers were split by just 0.059s in the pole shootout.

The day got off to a relatively quiet start, with just the papaya McLaren F1 Team car of Lando Norris on track ten minutes into Free Practice Three. As the rest of the cars finally started to get some running in, the session shaped up to stage lots of drama. Both Mercedes drivers struggled to conquer the final chicane, with Valtteri Bottas getting very loose on the exit kerb and team-mate Lewis Hamilton experiencing the same troubles shortly after locking the front-left on entry.

All drivers suffered copious amounts of traffic throughout the session, perhaps most notably Nicholas Latifi. The Canadian was barrelling through turn eight when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen obstructed him mid-corner, causing him to slow and subsequently abort his lap; Latifi irately remarked about the hypocrisy of the Dutchman’s driving style and went on his way.

Much more severe, however, was the incident towards the end of the session involving Kevin Magnussen and Esteban Ocon which brought out the red flag. Ocon slowed to let the Dane pass at turn three yet, upon re-approaching The Haas, was blocked whilst checking his mirrors and had to swerve to avoid him when he finally looked back on track. This resulted in the Frenchman losing control of his R.S.20 and careering into the concrete, ending the session prematurely just minutes before it’s scheduled conclusion.

Free Practice Three Timings:

Pos#DriverNat.TeamTimeGapLaps
144Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:17.22212
277Valtteri BottasFINMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:17.373+0.151s13
333Max VerstappenNEDAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:17.737+0.515s10
455Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPMcLaren F1 Team1:18.046+0.824s18
511Sergio PérezMEXBWT Racing Point Formula One Team1:18.096+0.874s16
616Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:18.193+0.971s15
710Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:18.211+0.989s13
818Lance StrollCANBWT Racing Point Formula One Team1:18.309+1.087s16
923Alexander AlbonTHAAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:18.371+1.149s13
103Daniel RicciardoAUSRenault DP World F1 Team1:18.384+1.162s12
1131Esteban OconFRARenault DP World F1 Team1:18.602+1.380s18
125Sebastian VettelGERScuderia Ferrari1:18.707+1.485s15
138Romain GrosjeanFRAHaas F1 Team1:18.710+1.488s14
147Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing1:18.721+1.499s11
154Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:18.803+1.581s23
1626Daniil KvyatRUSScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:18.852+1.630s15
1720Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1:18.9401.718s15
1899Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing1:19.175+1.953s13
1963George RussellGBRWilliams Racing1:19.297+2.075s16
206Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:19.764+2.542s16

Räikkönen escapes first part of Qualifying for the first time in 2020

Kimi pushes on to Qualifying 2 – Credit: Florent Gooden / DPPI

After being eliminated in the first part of Qualifying for the last five races, Kimi Räikkönen has finally managed to break his streak of dismal Saturday performances. The Finn has experienced some of the worst Qualifying sessions in his entire F1 career this year but in the first session today he managed to set a lap time good enough for fifteenth, promoting him to the second part of Qualifying. Räikkönen will start tomorrow’s race fourteenth.

His team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi could not replicate the Finn’s fortunes and was eliminated in the first part of Qualifying, ending up last for Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.

Vettel fails to reach final part of Qualifying by two milliseconds

Vettel’s disastrous season continues – Credit: Ferrari Media

It was a promising Friday for Sebastian Vettel, closing up to his team-mate Charles Leclerc massively in Free Practice One, but the German could not break into the top ten in Qualifying for the sixth time this year. After a new chassis was implemented into his troubling SF1000, Vettel was optimistic that he could make it to the pole-shootout, but after a flurry of mistakes leading up to Campsa corner the four-time World Champion was pushed down by Lando Norris. A dejected Vettel lines up eleventh on the grid for tomorrow’s race.

Leclerc had a mediocre Saturday all things considered. The Monegasque youngster continued his fine form for Ferrari today, breaking into the top ten but only managing to put his car on the fifth row of the grid, starting ninth. He will be hoping to pursue another high points finish on Sunday, succeeding a fourth place finish in last week’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix and a handful of podiums at previous races.

Gasly storms to top ten once again

Gasly pushing to the limit in Qualifying – Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly has exceeded expectations once more today, reaching Qualifying 3 and putting his AT01 ahead of his team-mate for tomorrow’s starting grid. The Frenchman launched himself all the way up to fifth in the second part of Qualifying and as a result bagged himself a spot in the top ten. He could not beat any of the other nine drivers and managed to secure tenth in the last session of the day, appearing relatively contented in the paddock as he revelled in the glory of his current strong form.

Hamilton will start on pole for the fourth time in 2020 – Credit: LAT Images

Qualifying Order

Pos#DriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:16.8721:16.0131:15.58415
277Valtteri BottasFINMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:17.2431:16.1521:15.64315
333Max VerstappenNEDAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:17.2131:16.5181:16.29215
411Sergio PérezMEXBWT Racing Point Formula One Team1:17.1171:16.9361:16.48215
518Lance StrollCANBWT Racing Point Formula One Team1:17.3161:16.6661:16.58915
623Alexander AlbonTHAAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:17.4191:17.1631:17.02918
755Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPMcLaren F1 Team1:17.4381:16.8761:17.04417
84Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:17.5771:17.1661:17.08418
916Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:17.2561:16.9531:17.08718
1010Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:17.3561:16.8001:17.13618
115Sebastian VettelGERScuderia Ferrari1:17.5731:17.16812
1226Daniil KvyatRUSScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:17.6761:17.19212
133Daniel RicciardoAUSRenault DP World F1 Team1:17.6671:17.19812
147Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing1:17.7971:17.38612
1531Esteban OconFRARenault DP World F1 Team1:17.7651:17.56712
1620Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1:17.9086
178Romain GrosjeanFRAHaas F1 Team1:18.0896
1863George RussellGBRWilliams Racing1:18.0999
196Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:18.5329
2099Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing1:18.6976

Even though it’s yet another Mercedes 1-2 for the race on Sunday, it’s set to be a thriller with temperatures soaring sky high in the Spanish summer sun. Verstappen managed to slot his red bull into third in a routinely wonderful Qualifying for the Dutchman, with the two BWT Racing Point F1 Team cars behind him (Sergio Pérez ahead of Lance Stroll). The six-hundred-metre-long run down to turn one is all to play for and the slipstream will no doubt take great effect, leaving the race lead up for grabs on the first lap and setting us up for a thrilling race.

Tomorrow’s Spanish Grand Prix starts at 14:10 BST and we”ll be covering all the action and drama right here at The Checkered Flag.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
James Thomas

Sixteen-year-old Motorsports Journalist for TCF

Related articles

Spanish GP – Friday Round-Up: Mercedes set the pace as Ferrari make...

Red Bull Aim to Keep Momentum Going in the Barcelona Heat

Renault and Ferrari to appeal Racing Point punishment after copying scandal

Mercedes’ Toto Wolff: “The points are given out on Sunday and that’s...

ANALYSIS: Assessing the field – 2020 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Mercedes positive after double podium in second Silverstone outing

Christian Horner – ‘an amazing day for the Team’

Cyril Abiteboul has “mixed feelings” after the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Excellent tyre strategy gifts Verstappen and Red Bull the first non-Mercedes win...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More