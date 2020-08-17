Team Hansen Reveal 2020 World RX Colours

Kevin and Timmy Hansen have revealed their Peugeot 208s ahead of the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship‘s opening round in Holjes this weekend.

World champion Timmy will race with a similar livery to last season whilst Kevin has a very different livery for the season.

Both drivers will also compete with different race numbers, Timmy with #1 and Kevin switching from #71 to #9.

Timmy said:“It’s exciting to start a new year. We begin the season in Sweden with our home race but it’s going to be very different this year; without spectators it’s going to be more like a ‘normal’ race. But the track layout is always fantastic and I’m looking forward to racing at Höljes.“

“This weekend should be a good indication right away of where we stand. If we are fast in Höljes, we can be fast anywhere.”

“We have to be clever during these first races not to end up in any trouble, because there is definitely no way you have time to repair any big damage between the two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.“

Brother Kevin led the championship for much of the 2019 season and was still in contention for the title going into the season finale in South Africa. He ended the year third behind Timmy and Andreas Bakkerud who tied on points at the top of the standings.

Kevin added on the reveal: “I think the new livery looks amazing. We’ve tried to make the two liveries look more similar this year, so it looks more like the cars belong to the same team. I’m switching to #9 for only one reason this year: the qualifying grid draw. #71 has not performed well in these draws for the past few years, so I felt it was time to try and change that.”

“I feel very comfortable with who I am, what I can achieve, and what I’m capable of doing, so it’s just about getting to the track and fine-tuning the car, extracting everything we can from every race. Becoming world champion is the ultimate goal.“

A thrilling World RX of Sweden in 2019 saw Sebastian Eriksson take a maiden victory with Kevin Hansen pushing him all the way to the finish line.

Kevin and Timmy also had a brilliant battle all weekend climaxing with some wheel to wheel action in the semi-finals and the final.

Team Hansen will be hoping to start the new season with a victory or two in this weekend’s Holjes double-header – the first time two rounds of the championship have taken place on the same weekend.