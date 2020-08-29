Timmy Hansen gets his season back on track in Finland with a podium

Timmy Hansen scored his first podium of the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship season with a third place finish. The reigning champion had good pace all day after the team worked hard to find solution for their lack of speed at last week’s event in Höljes.

He began the day with a race win and the third fastest time, the same position he qualified in after the three sessions. In the semi-finals, Hansen followed Johan Kristofferson home to make the final by fending off Niclas Grönholm at the last corner.

It was almost a carbon copy in the final with Hansen taking the joker lap on the last lap of the race and just did enough to keep Grönholm at bay.

Hansen said: “It was a great result today but my podium finish didn’t feel the same as it did the last time. It’s cool but I was missing having the fans there. Usually we’re celebrating together in front of thousands of people, so I’m missing our supporters more than ever this year.

“The whole team and our partners have done a great job. Despite having such a short amount of time between Sweden and Finland, we have figured out what was going on in Höljes and improved the car massively for this weekend. Now we are back on the pace and we put in some good lap times today.”

Hansen is now tied on points with brother Kevin Hansen for third in the drivers’ standings and was satisfied to get a good result after a relatively tough weekend in Sweden.

“Johan was on another level today and it wasn’t possible to beat him but I’m happy with third. I definitely gave it everything I had in the final; it was a hard race between me and Niclas. He was also really fast, but at the end I was able to come out just in front.

“My target for tomorrow is to win the race: anything can happen in rallycross! We’ll keep on pushing.”