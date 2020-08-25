FIA World Rallycross

Timmy Hansen’s Title Defence Gets off to Rocky Start

Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Timmy Hansen had a challenging weekend in the opening rounds of the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship at Höljes last weekend.

The defending champion struggled with traffic all weekend and found himself battling with rival Andreas Bakkerud on Sunday on more than one occasion.

His weekend all climaxed in the semi-final when he was involved in an almighty scrap with Bakkerud, Anton Marklund and Timur Timerzyanov for the final position to get into the final, resulting in Hansen going all in for the position with a risky move at the velodrome but hit Bakkerud’s rear left tyre which gave the Norwegian a puncture.

From there, it was a train of cars bumping and banging with each other for over a lap with Bakkerud just hanging on to the position. Hansen was removed from the semi-final results due to the contact which cost him yet more points.

Hansen said on his weekend: “My grid positions for all three qualifying races were from grid positions on the outside lane and I ended up in traffic during every lap today. That meant I wasn’t able to drive at my own pace.

“I struggled with some technical issues and had some difficulty getting the right balance with my set-up. I know the car is good and I believe we have a package that is able to win races.

“I’m very happy for Kevin. He put in a strong performance which earned him a deserved second place. His speed today was good from the beginning and it rewarded us with a first podium for the team this season.”

Hansen is one of just five drivers on the current grid who raced at the 2014 World RX of Finland at Kouvola, so he will be hoping that experience can bring him some good results as the championship continues with the second of three double headers this weekend.

Ha added: “We will work hard with the team this week and hopefully arrive in Finland with new hopes of success.”

Hansen is eighth in the championship on 27 points, 29 behind leader Johan Kristoffersson after the opening two rounds.

