Formula 1

Turkey returns as China dropped from the completed 2020 F1 race calendar

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Turkey will be making a return to the Formula 1 calendar for the first time since 2011; The Turkish Grand Prix will be held at Intercity Istanbul Park on 15 November.

Also added is a doubleheader at Bahrain with the Bahrain Grand Prix being held on 29 November and the Sakhir Grand Prix on 6 December.

The season will the conclude with a finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on 13 December.

The previously postposed race in China has now been cancelled with the Chinese Grand Prix returning next year, with the future of the Vietnamese Grand Prix still unknown.

Feeder series Formula 2 will not be heading to Abu Dhabi and will be concluding its season at Bahrain with a total of twelve races.

In a statement from Formula 1:  “We can confirm that Turkey, Bahrain (hosting two races), and Abu Dhabi will be part of the revised season and want to express our thanks to the hard work of all our promoters and partners in making this 17-race season possible.

“Sadly, we will not be racing in China this season and want to thank our partner Juss Sports for their support and engagement in recent months and hugely look forward to returning to Shanghai next year.”

“We can confirm that a number of races in the revised 2020 season will be open to a limited number of fans, including hospitality, and we are working with each promoter to finalise the details.

“While we want to see as many fans as possible return as soon as it is safe to do so, our priority remains the safety of the Formula 1 community and the communities we visit, and we review fan access on this basis.

“Due to the ongoing fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic we continue to maintain close dialogue with all promoters and local authorities to ensure we operate in the safest way possible and monitor each national situation closely – including travel restrictions and local health procedures.”

Final revised calendar

Grand PrixRace date
Austrian Grand Prix5 July
Styrian Grand Prix12 July
Hungarian Grand Prix19 July
British Grand Prix2 August
70th Anniversary Grand Prix9 August
Spanish Grand Prix16 August
Belgian Grand Prix30 August
Italian Grand Prix6 September
Tuscan Grand Prix13 September
Russian Grand Prix27 September
Eifel Grand Prix11 October
Portuguese Grand Prix25 October
Emilia Romanga Grand Prix1 November
Turkish Grand Prix15 November
Bahrain Grand Prix29 November
Sakhir Grand Prix6 December
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix13 December
Share
Related posts
Formula 1

Verstappen looking to 'keep the momentum going' in Belgium

By
3 Mins read
At a track where he has endured mixed fortunes, Max Verstappen is keen to try and build on the strong season he and Red Bull have been having so far.
Formula 1

Haas' Grosjean on Spa-Francorchamps - "It's all about the speed"

By
3 Mins read
Haas are encouraged by the challenge racing at Spa will present them with this weekend.
FeaturesFormula 1

PREVIEW: 2020 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

By
6 Mins read
TheCheckeredFlag previews the seventh race of the 2020 F1 season at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.