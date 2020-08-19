What They’re Saying After the Spanish Grand Prix – Positions 11-20

Daniel Ricciardo – Australia – Renault DP World F1 Team

Started: Thirteenth. Finished: Eleventh

“It was tough today and certainly not where we want to be,” said Ricciardo. “At every race up until now, we’ve had at least one car in the points, so this is the first one without it.

“It was a pretty difficult race and making the one-stop work was difficult. Obviously, it’s a bit disappointing as we came here expecting much more, especially after two decent races last time out. We didn’t expect to have a difficult weekend, but it was very tight out there.

“We were close to the top ten in qualifying and in the race, so we’ll try and find out where we lost those couple of tenths and move on to the next race.”

Daniil Kvyat – Russia – Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda

Started: Twelfth. Finished: Twelfth (Including: Five-Second Time Penalty for Blue Flag Offence).

“I can’t say it was a satisfying race as it was quite frustrating,” said Kvyat. “I wasn’t as comfortable in the car as I usually feel on Sundays. We still need to look into the details and try to understand why – maybe our tyre usage wasn’t optimal.

“I was happy with my initial start, I had some nice battles with Ferrari and Ricciardo, so I thought there was more for me to take today and finish in a better position. I think there are a few things we can learn from this weekend and we should be able to do well in the next races.”

BARCELONA, SPAIN – AUGUST 15: Daniil Kvyat of Russia driving the (26) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda on track during final practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on August 15, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Josep Lago/Pool via Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202008150192 // Usage for editorial use only //

Esteban Ocon – France – Renault DP World F1 Team

Started: Fifteenth. Finished: Thirteenth

“There wasn’t much more we could have done today,” said Ocon. “As a team, we struggled for pace this weekend. The car didn’t behave how we wanted, and we lacked grip and balance.

“From the beginning of the weekend, we felt the car didn’t behave like at Silverstone, so we have more work to do in some of those areas. We have a week off to analyse it and come back stronger.

“I had a couple of fun battles on track today and made a few overtakes, so that’s one positive we can draw upon.”

Kimi Räikkönen – Finland – Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN

Started: Fourteenth. Finished: Fourteenth.

“The car had a really good pace in the final stint, on the soft tyres, and I wish we had another set to use as they worked really well,” said Räikkönen. “Unfortunately we didn’t, so the end result is a bit disappointing as I felt we could have had a bit more.

“All in all, I think we were a bit better this weekend: we have to keep trying new things to maximise our car’s performance and find more speed. We need to keep improving in this direction.”

Kimi Räikkönen remain without a point in 2020 after the first six races – Credit: Xavi Bonilla / DPPI

Kevin Magnussen – Denmark – Haas F1 Team

Started: Sixteenth. Finished: Fifteenth.

“I think we did everything we could today,” said Magnussen. “On our side, I think we just missed some pace, which is of course a very crucial thing.

“In terms of driving the race, and strategy, everything we thought we needed to do before the race – we did. We made a one-stop work, got a good start, I overtook when I needed to, got the balance right in the car, and all the communication from the team to me went well.

“It felt like a good race, it’s just that the result isn’t so good. It’s just down to pace, I guess. Other than that, we did the best that we could.”

Antonio Giovinazzi – Italy – Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN

Started: Twentieth. Finished: Sixteenth.

“We have some positives to look at today,” said Giovinazzi. “In the end it was a difficult race but, starting from the back, I think we achieved all we could from this Sunday.

“We finished ahead of our direct rivals in the championship and we showed good pace, especially in the final stint on softs. Of course, we still need to do a lot of work but we can get some encouragement from today.”

Antonio Giovinazzi was always in for a tough race after starting at the very back – Credit: Xavi Bonilla / DPPI

George Russell – Great Britain – Williams Racing

Started: Eighteenth. Finished: Seventeenth.

“The race was better than expected,” said Russell. “I made a good start, overtook a couple of drivers and then spent the whole afternoon battling. I managed to overtake Romain (Grosjean) on track which was nice, then I had a nice little tussle with Kimi (Raikkonen).

“We used an alternative strategy to our main rivals and it didn’t pay off, but we had to in our position. There are definitely positives to take away, so I’m relatively pleased with this afternoon.”

Nicholas Latifi – Canada – Williams Racing

Started: Nineteenth. Finished: Eighteenth.

“It was quite tricky. I got a good start but then struggled on the opening lap,” said Latifi. “For the first five or six laps I had no confidence and it undid my race in that first stint.

“We tried to do something alternative strategy wise, but it didn’t end up working out. My second and third stints pace wise were relatively not so bad but I think that’s all we could manage after the opening stint.”

Williams continue to seek their first points of 2020 after another painful afternoon in Spain – Credit: Williams Racing

Romain Grosjean – France – Haas F1 Team

Started: Seventeenth. Finished: Nineteenth.

“From lap one to the last lap, it wasn’t good,” said Grosjean. “The car was a handful. I just can’t understand what has happened since Friday. Our long runs, short runs, everything was fast and competitive on Friday – everything was under control.

“I can’t explain why it was so good then, and not the rest of the weekend. It was just not fun today. It was a tough day at the office.”

Charles Leclerc – Monaco – Scuderia Ferrari

Started: Ninth. Finished: Retired

“It’s a shame that we couldn’t finish the race today,” said Leclerc. “I think we had a good chance to finish around P6 or even higher.

“We were very competitive on the softs and were also quick on the mediums, which we couldn’t fully show because of traffic. The plan was for me to do a one-stop and it was going quite well.

“Unfortunately, we had an issue around midrace. Suddenly my screen and engine switched off and the rear wheels locked. We are not yet sure what happened and are investigating the cause. The car eventually started up again, but it was already too late to continue because I had undone my seatbelts and had to return to the pits.

“Although this year is a little bit tougher than last, we are all motivated to bring home the best results possible for the team and we will keep working hard to achieve this.”