2020 World RX of Catalunya-Barcelona Entries Unveiled

The 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship has reached mid-season after three double-headers hosted in Sweden, Finland and Latvia, it is now time for the double-header number four as they head down to sunny Spain for rounds 7 and 8 held at the Formula 1 circuit near to Barcelona on 17-18 October.

This entry list sees the biggest starting grid of the season so far, with a total of 20 Supercars to be racing in the high octane and flame-spitting World RX class.

After winning three rounds of six being held so far, it is the two-time World RX champion Johan Kristoffersson who leads the championship at the moment, sitting in second is Mattias Ekström who has replaced Janis Baumanis so far this season in the Audi. Ekström doesn’t appear on the start list but you can be sure he will race there if he gets the permission from his partners.

Joining the permanent drivers for this weekend is the former World RX regular Oliver Bennett from United Kingdom, he will bring his colourful XITE Racing Mini Cooper SX1 to Barcelona.

Credit: Xite Racing

A newcomer in the World RX is the former European Super 1600 driver Luigi Gyula Lajos from Hungary, Luigi has been seen testing the ES Motorsport run Škoda Fabia in Finland and in Latvia this week.

Juha Rytkönen from Finland who shocked all by his performance in Kouvola by challenging the top drivers, was always within the top five and claimed a second place finish on the Saturday, will be entering in the Ferrarum Team runned Ford Fiesta instead of the team owner Jani Paasonen that weekend.

The Euro RX regular Tamas Karai from Hungary will be making his second appearance in the championship this season and rounding out the list are France’s Patrick Guillerme in a own built Hyundai i20 that he debuted with in Euro RX in Lohéac last season and the Belgian circuit racing legend Enzo Ide who has appeared on some of the lists earlier but hasn’t shown up due to other commitments.

The event will also see the two-first rounds of the 2020 FIA European Super 1600 Rallycross Championship, becoming the second series of this year to use the double-header format.

Here also it is a strong entry list, with 23 drivers from 10 nationalities joining the roster in Barcelona. The defending Euro RX champions Volland Racing will be fielding a five-car Audi A1 entry where Marat Knyazev from Russia is the new signing. Knyazev will be joining the last year’s line-up of Yuri Belevskiy, Gergely Marton, Timur Shigabutdinov and Artur Egorov.

Credit: Volland Racing

From Norway there are five drivers entered that weekend, Marius Bermingrud will be racing in the Tedak Racing runned Alfa Romeo MiTO, Ole Henry Steinsholt in a Škoda Fabia and Espen Isaksætre in a Peugeot 208.

The fellow countrymens Marius Solberg Hansen and Martin Kjær in a Citroën DS3 and a Ford Fiesta respectively, who are entered as wildcards this weekend.

The reigning RX Academy champion Rasmus Tuominen from Finland will be joining the Super 1600 powerhouse SET Promotion in a Renault Twingo as the team makes a comeback to the series.

European Rally Championship regular Jan Cerny from Czech Republic will be debuting in the Škoda Citigo and rounding up the list of the newcomers are Mikhail Simonov from Russia in a Renault Twingo and Joao Ribeiro from Portugal in a Škoda Fabia.

FIA World Rallycross Championship

1 Timmy Hansen SWE Team Hansen SWE Peugeot 208 3 Johan Kristoffersson SWE Kristoffersson Motorsport SWE Volkswagen Polo 4 Robin Larsson SWE KYB Team JC SWE Audi S1 TBA TBA TBA KYB Team JC SWE Audi S1 7 Timur Timerzyanov RUS GRX Taneco FIN Hyundai i20 9 Kevin Hansen SWE Team Hansen SWE Peugeot 208 13 Andreas Bakkerud NOR Monster Energy GCK RX Cartel FRA Renault Mégane 14 Rokas Baciuska LTU Unkorrupted FRA Renault Clio 33 Liam Doran GBR Monster Energy GCK RX Cartel FRA Renault Mégane 36 Guerlain Chicherit FRA Unkorrupted FRA Renault Clio 42 Oliver Bennett GBR Oliver Bennett GBR Mini Cooper 44 Timo Scheider DEU All-inkl.com Munnich Motorsport DEU Seat Ibiza 66 Luigi Gyula Lajos HUN GFS Motorsport Sportgyesulet HUN Škoda Fabia 68 Niclas Grönholm FIN GRX Taneco FIN Hyundai i20 73 Tamas Karai HUN Karai Motorsport Sportgyesulet HUN Audi S1 77 Rene Munnich DEU All-inkl.com Munnich Motorsport DEU Seat Ibiza 83 Patrick Guilerme FRA Patrick Guillerme FRA Hyundai i20 91 Enzo Ide BEL Team JC Race Teknik SWE Audi S1 92 Anton Marklund SWE GCK Bilstein SWE Renault Mégane 177 Juha Rytkönen FIN Ferratum Team FIN Ford Fiesta

FIA European Super 1600 Rallycross Championship

3 Pavel Vimmer CZE ACCR Diana Racing Team CZE Škoda Fabia 8 Espen Isaksætre NOR Espen Isaksætre NOR Peugeot 208 10 Janno Ligur EST Ligur Racing Team EST Škoda Fabia 11 Jan Cerny CZE PAJR S.R.O CZE Škoda Citigo 12 Mikhail Simonov RUS Bragin Racing Team RUS Renault Twingo 15 Gergely Marton HUN Volland Racing KFT HUN Audi A1 16 Josef Susta CZE Josef Susta ACCR Czech Team CZE Škoda Fabia 18 Zsolt SZIIJ Jolly HUN Speedy Motorsport HUN Škoda Fabia 22 Rasmus Tuominen FIN SET Promotion FIN Renault Twingo 35 Anthony Jan FRA Anthony Jan FRA Renault Clio 39 Artur Egorov RUS Volland Racing KFT HUN Audi A1 50 Marcel Snoeijers NLD Marcel Snoeijers NLD Renault Mégane 51 Marius Bemingrud NOR Marius Bermingrud NOR Alfa Romeo MiTO 54 Marat Knyazev RUS Volland Racing KFT HUN Audi A1 60 Marius Solberg Hansen NOR Alexander Hvaal NOR Citroën DS3 88 Ole Henry Steinsholt NOR Ole Henry Steinsholt NOR Škoda Fabia 89 Timur Shigabutdinov RUS Volland Racing KFT HUN Audi A1 91 Martin Kjær NOR Martin Kjær NOR Ford Fiesta 95 Yuri Belevskiy CHE Volland Racing KFT HUN Audi A1 96 Marcel Suchy CZE Jihocesky Autoklub V ACR CZE Škoda Fabia 99 Joao Ribeiro PRT Joao Ribeiro PRT Škoda Fabia 117 Radoslaw Raczkowski POL Automax Motorsport POL Škoda Fabia 166 Jeremy Lambec FRA Jeremy Lambec FRA Škoda Fabia