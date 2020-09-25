Formula 1

Bottas beats Hamilton to the top in Free Practice Two

By
2 Mins read
Share
Valtteri Bottas - Russia 2020
Credit: LAT Images

The second Formula 1 practice session of the day has concluded, and it’s Valtteri Bottas who headed the pack once again at the Sochi Autodrom street circuit.

The track- which surrounds Russia’s Olympic Park- has been tricky to master all day, and lots of drivers have found out that the dusty surface is a force to be reckoned with. As the circuit began to rubber-in, more and more of the field were confident enough to push their cars harder, and Free Practice Two saw quicker lap times and braver drivers.

The session began at 13:00 BST, and Romain Grosjean was the first out of the pits and onto the windier track. Contrary to the first session of the day, only a few drivers were on-circuit early on, and it was a tentative start for all.

The first incident of the session occurred fifteen minutes in, and saw Lance Stroll spinning into turn thirteen. The Canadian was unaffected, and went on to finish seventeenth.

After struggling with lockups in the earlier session, Lewis Hamilton fell victim to the tell-tale tyre stresses once more at turn thirteen- compromising his purple sector times and effectively scrapping the lap. Just seconds later, his team-mate Valtteri Bottas also had an incident on a purple lap and lost time through sector three. Both Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team drivers were certainly testing the limits in anticipation of a thrilling Qualifying tomorrow.

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris shined at the half way mark, setting lap times good enough for third and fourth respectively. Not long after, Max Verstappen fell victim to an innocuous spin at turn fourteen- topping off a slightly lacklustre day at Sochi. The Dutchman finished the session seventh.

Traffic proved to be an issue when all cars were on track, and George Russell was one driver unhappy about this particular issue. As usual, he pushed his Williams FW43 as hard as he could but could only manage a 1:35.5 to earn him sixteenth only. His team-mate Nicholas Latifi was most likely tip-toeing around the circuit after a crash in Free Practice One rendered him unable to complete any more running, and the Canadian ended up in fifteenth place.

There was also action in the paddock as well as the track during the session, and with twenty minutes to go it was officially announced that ex-Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali would replace Chase Carey as the CEO of Formula 1. Domenicali will undertake the role on New Years Day next year.

As the session ended, it was Bottas 0.267s faster than team-mate Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes pair were eons ahead of the rest of the field in both sessions today, and it was Ricciardo who finished closest to the duo in third.

Carlos Sainz was the fastest of the two McLaren’s, and finished fourth- one place ahead of Norris. The top ten was completed by Sergio Pérez, Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon and Sebastian Vettel

Pos.#DriverNat.TeamTimeGapLaps
177Valtteri BottasFINMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:33.519N/A37
244Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:33.7860.267s33
33Daniel RicciardoAUSRenault DP World F1 Team1:34.5771.058s27
455Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPMcLaren F1 Team1:34.7231.204s36
54Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:34.8471.328s33
611Sergio PérezMEXBWT Racing Point Formula One Team1:34.8901.371s35
733Max VerstappenNEDAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:35.0481.529s30
816Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:35.0521.533s35
931Esteban OconFRARenault DP World F1 Team1:35.1391.620s28
105Sebastian VettelGERScuderia Ferrari1:35.1831.664s35
1110Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:35.2101.691s35
1223Alexander AlbonTHAAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:35.2421.723s31
1326Daniil KvyatRUSScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:35.4611.942s37
147Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing1:35.5161.997s33
156Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:35.5632.044s31
1663George RussellGBRWilliams Racing1:35.5752.056s30
1718Lance StrollCANBWT Racing Point Formula One Team1:35.6272.108s34
1820Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1:35.7292.210s32
1999Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing1:36.0532.534s36
208Romain GrosjeanFRAHaas F1 Team1:36.8583.339s32
Share
Related posts
Formula 1

Bottas tops incident-riddled first practice session at Russian GP

By
2 Mins read
The first session of the Russian Grand Prix was filled with spins and crashes, but it was Valtteri Bottas who lead the field in Free Practice One.
Formula 1Opinion

Formula 1 mid-season drivers ratings - How have they done so far?

By
8 Mins read
The Checkered Flag Formula 1 writers Melissa Chappelhow and Jasmine Butler rate the field on the season so far.
Formula 1

Pirelli's Mario Isola: "Softer tyres will provide extra speed and an additional challenge" in Russian GP

By
2 Mins read
Pirelli’s head of F1 and Car Racing Mario Isola believes that the softer tyres will create an exciting challenge for this week’s Russian Grand Prix.