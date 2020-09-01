Chicherit: “The last few weekends have been an uphill climb for us”

The 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship has now completed four rounds of its revised calendar as Finland played host for the second double-header.

The season started in Sweden with the first-ever double-header for the World RX just over a week ago and already five days later, they had packed up everything and crossed the sea to Finland for rounds three and four.

The new for 2020 team, Unkorrupted, run by the GC Kompetition team with Guerlain Chicherit in charge, had a nightmare of a start in Sweden where the team struggled to find the right pace with Chicherit missing out on the semi-finals on both days.

Chicherit is one of the many drivers that hadn’t raced in Finland before as the last round was hosted back in 2014, On the round three that was hosted on Saturday, Chicherit managed to set some quicker laptimes but it wasn’t enough to see him progress further to the semi-final.

On the Sunday morning the drivers were greated with rain, the team changed the cars’ setup to try to find more traction out of the Renault Clio R.S RX’s.

Credit: Unkorrupted

Chicherit continued to struggle to find the grip he needed off of the start-line for most of the qualifying sessions but the Frenchman quickly gained momentum, unfortunately it wasn’t enough to see him make it in to the finals.

“We saw some progress today in lap times, both on dry and wet and while this is promising, we still have a long way to go.” Chicherit spoke about the Sunday’s races.

“The last few weekends have been an uphill climb for us and we’re just trying to find out as much as possible in the short time that we have to make changes. It’s been hard for the team, the mechanics, engineers and us drivers, especially as the car has not been reacting consistently and very differently to what we achieved in tests throughout the winter. We now have a few weeks ahead of the next round and we’ll definitely make use of those!”,

Now the team have three weeks time to re-settle themselves and further develop the cars for the third double-header held in Latvia on 19/20 September.