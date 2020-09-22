Evans Claims Championship Lead after Rally Turkey

Elfyn Evans has a great opportunity to become the third British rally driver to clinch a FIA World Championship title as he has now re-taken the championship lead over team-mate Sébastien Ogier after last week’s Rally Turkey.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver took his second win of the season in Turkey after Ogier was forced to retire from the rally due to a engine failure caused by a fire. Evans now currently has an 18 points lead in the championship standings.

“It obviously feels good to come away from a really tough rally with a win. We showed some good pace from the start. We were perhaps not the fastest driver out there this weekend, but we were there or thereabouts and we knew that today was going to be critical.” Evans said.

Credit: Toyota Gazoo Racing

The 31-year-old Welshman admitted that winning the rally after the difficulties of other drivers doesn’t feel as sweet as the win in Sweden earlier this season.

“We really tried to focus on keeping it in the middle of the road and that paid off for us, and I’m happy to come away with all those points. It’s probably not the sweetest victory because we know that others had some bad luck, but this is the nature of Rally Turkey and we knew this coming into the weekend. It’s a great result towards the championship and a good position to be in.”

The next rally scheduled to take place is Rally Italia Sardegna between 8-11 October, which is the penultimate round of the shortened 2020 season.