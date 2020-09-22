Greensmith “Pleased How the Weekend Panned Out” in Turkey

Gus Greensmith admitted he is trying to be careful when attacking stages after taking his best finsihing position in the FIA World Rally Championship last weekend.

Greensmith ended Rally Turkey in a fine fifth place after suruving a rather chaotic Sunday, where sevearl of his rivals including teammates Esapekka Lappi and Teemu Suninen all hit problems.

The young British driver said on his weekend: ““I’m pretty pleased at the end of this one and happy with how our weekend panned out.”

“That long stage today (Sunday) was so rough, and considering where we were I decided that caution was the better act of valour. That turned out to be the right decision – it worked out, and we come away from this weekend with our best ever result.

His finishing position was the highest of any of the trio of M-Sport WRC entrants and he had a trouble free weekend, somehting that he was especially happy to have done considering what had happened to other drivers in the field.

He added: “I was hoping that we would be able to transfer our Shakedown pace to the rally, but without a pre-event test that proved difficult and we still made a lot of improvements over the course of the weekend – so a big thanks to the team for that.

“And I think I’ve also made an improvement inside the car. Whereas I might have just sent it once upon a time, I’m now focused on being mistake-free and getting the mileage under my belt – and the confidence will come with that.”

The shortened 2020 FIA World Rally Championship continues with Rally Italia Sardegna between October 8-11.