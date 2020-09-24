Grosjean Keeping Formula E, WEC Options Open for 2021 if Formula 1 Drive Disappears

Romain Grosjean says he would explore options in the FIA Formula E and FIA World Endurance Championship should the Frenchman lose his drive with the Haas F1 Team for 2021.

Grosjean has been with the Haas team ever since they arrived in Formula 1 in 2016 but he is one of only three drivers, along with Williams Racing duo George Russell and Nicholas Latifi not to score a point in the opening nine races of the 2020 season.

Haas have not yet announced either of its driver line-up for next season but are looking at a number of candidates, including Grosjean and his current team-mate Kevin Magnussen for next season. However, the Frenchman is making plans should he find himself surplus to requirements.

“Obviously there aren’t many seats left in Formula 1, and there are many candidates, so I do understand the point of view from Haas,” Grosjean said to Motorsport.com. “It totally makes sense they’re not in a rush. But I don’t think I’m in a rush either.

“There are options elsewhere as well, which can be interesting. But obviously Formula 1 is Formula 1. Coming from Mugello, driving those cars in Mugello, you’re like yeah, you know what, it’s absolutely unique what I’m driving.

“Formula 1 is still very appealing in that aspect. It will take some time. We’re still early in the year, still have got many races to go, so on my side, not too much in a rush.”

Grosjean says that a move to the NTT IndyCar Series is unlikely despite it being a ‘beautiful championship’, with his decision stemming to the fact he has no desire to race on ovals.

However, Formula E and the Hypercar era in the World Endurance Championship are definitely on the Frenchman’s agenda should he not find a way to stay on the Formula 1 grid in 2021.

“In America, obviously IndyCar is a beautiful championship, but I’m not really tempted by ovals,” Grosjean added. “They even may scare me, so I don’t really want to do ovals.

“But I think in the future, Hypercar at the Le Mans 24 hours and the World Endurance Championship can be nice. Formula E is definitely an option. There are some good drivers there and some good teams.

“And [in] Formula 1 obviously, everyone can do the maths and see where the seats available are.”