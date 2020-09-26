Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton tops third practice at the Russian Grand Prix

Credit: LAT Images

At the last of the practice sessions in Sochi AutodromLewis Hamilton was able to take the battle to Valtteri Bottas, gaining his first top spot of this weekend. Bottas finished in second.

Carlos Sainz Jr. continued to be strong, putting his car into third. He would be glad about that after crashing in the Friday’s morning session. Lando Norris had difficulties today and was unable to put in a flying lap, abandoning it due to traffic. He finished bottom of the pack in twentieth.

Esteban Ocon was the top Renault DP World F1 Team car in fourth. His team-mate Daniel Ricciardo looked to match his pace but was distracted on his flying lap by issues with his wing mirror which lost him a couple of a tenths. He finished in tenth.

Sergio Perez ended up being the best of the BWT Racing Point Formula One Team cars. He was able to put himself into fifth where his team-mate Lance Stroll could only get ninth, half a second behind.

Max Verstappen was able to put his weak Friday performance behind him to get sixth place. Alexander Albon became victim of new track limits rules put in place. During the session, it was announced that lap times will be invalidated by the stewards for exceeding track limits at Turn 2 and Turn 18. He exceeded at Turn 18 and his time was deleted when he was running in seventh so he could only get nineteenth. 

Sebastian Vettel put in a good performance, the Scuderia Ferrari has been somewhat lacking in previous weeks, but he was able to put himself into seventh. Charles Leclerc wasn’t able to break the top ten and sits in twelfth. 

There wasn’t much in it between the Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda team. They only finished less than one tenth between each other with Daniil Kvyat in nineth and Pierre Gasly in eleventh. Pierre Gasly did spin at turn 15 after having issues with the kerb. 

George Russell was also another driver that fell foul to the track limits. He had a time deleted but wasn’t as marred as Albon. He finished in thirteenth with this Williams Racing team-mate Nicholas Latifi in fifteenth.

Romain Grosjean had a mixed session. He complained on the radio of issues with his balance in what can be described as a colourful way. He was able to get in a good lap in fourteenth but was still not happy in the end as he took a spin at turn 15. Haas F1 Team team-mate Kevin Magnussen finished in sixteenth. 

Lastly, Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN weren’t able to do anything special, over two seconds away from the front runners. Antonio Giovinazzi came in seventeenth with team-mate Kimi Räikkönen just behind him in eighteenth.

Pos#DriverNat.TeamTimeGapLaps
144Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:33.27916
277Valtteri BottasFINMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:34.0550.776s19
355Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPMcLaren F1 Team1:34.0960.817s17
431Esteban OconFRARenault DP World F1 Team1:34.2390.960s13
511Sergio PérezMEXBWT Racing Point Formula One Team1:34.2520.973s14
633Max VerstappenNEDAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:34.3061.027s11
75Sebastian VettelGERScuderia Ferrari1:34.5941.315s14
818Lance StrollCANBWT Racing Point Formula One Team1:34.7321.453s13
926Daniil KvyatRUSScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:34.7681.489s14
103Daniel RicciardoAUSRenault DP World F1 Team1:34.7871.508s12
1110Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri Honda1:34.7921.513s12
1216Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:34.8061.527s14
1363George RussellGBRWilliams Racing1:34.9791.700s16
148Romain GrosjeanFRAHaas F1 Team1:35.2571.978s14
156Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:35.2922.013s14
1620Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1:35.4512.172s14
1799Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing1:35.5902.311s15
187Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing1:35.5992.320s15
1923Alexander AlbonTHAAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:35.6032.324s14
204Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:35.9812.702s17
