“Luck Wasn’t on Lappi’s Side” in Turkey

Esapekka Lappi said he “just didn’t have the luck” on last weekend’s Rally Turkey in the M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC.

Lappi had been running behind teammate Teemu Sunien going into the final day of action on Sunday, but a puncture on each of the two passing’s of the mammoth Çetibeli stage saw him drop behind Gus Greensmith in the overall leaderboard.

A downhearted Lappi said on his weekend: ““It’s always a challenge coming here, but I think you also need a little bit of luck and that wasn’t really on our side today. That long stage is the roughest of the weekend and we got a puncture on both passes through there. The first one was quite early on so we had to stop and change, and the second was about five kilometres from the end.“

“It was a shame because the times on both passes of that stage were actually looking pretty good. We’d made quite a few changes throughout the weekend, and it looked as though everything was starting to come together. So hopefully that’s all good information that we can take forward to Sardinia in two weeks times.”

The Finn had been hoping to be competative on the rally ending Power Stage, but a broken spring meant he was forced to limp through the final test of the rally to ensure he finished the event.