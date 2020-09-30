FIA World Rally Championship

Solberg, Mikkelsen Set for Italy Power Stage Appearance

By
Credit: Petter Solberg

2003 FIA World Rally Champion Petter Solberg will compete on the Power Stage of Rally Italia Sardegna with Andreas Mikkelsen alongside him in the co-driver seat.

Solberg will take part in the Sardinian rally set to take place between 9-11 October in a Citroën C3 WRC. The French brand withdrew from the WRC at the end of last season but the C3 has been used for testing tyres for next season by Pirelli ahead of 2021 when the tyre manufacturer will become the sole supplier to the series.

Mikkelsen has been regularly testing on the same roads as used in the upcoming event during the summer. This time however the Norwegian Mikkelsen will be the co-driver for Solberg but will drive the car on the shakedown.

Andreas Mikkelsen during the test earlier – Credit: WRC / Pirelli

“Obviously this isn’t a serious competition debut. We just wanted to take the chance to show the new Pirelli Scorpion KX tyre at our home event to media and fans.” Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s rally activity manager, said.

“It’s great to see Petter back with us for the Wolf Power Stage – but maybe less fun for Andreas in the co-driver’s seat!”

