Suninen Adamant He Was Unlucky After Turkey Retirement

M-Sport Ford’s Teemu Suninen admitted that he was really disappointed after being forced to retire from Rally Turkey last weekend.

Suninen had been running as the highest placed M-Sport driver going into the final day of action, but withdrew from the event on Sunday morning after suffering a broken spring that he was unable to continue with for the remainder of the rally.

He said on his final day’s problems. “It’s really disappointing how we had to end the day as I think we could have achieved another good result this weekend. I would say that we were quite unlucky. There were so many big rocks on the stage and so many people having problems – unfortunately for us, our problem was quite a big one as the damper was completely broken and it meant that we couldn’t continue.“

“It’s a shame because I think we were driving well and the time looked pretty okay too. We’ve still learnt a lot this weekend, and it’s all good practice for Sardinia where we’ll try again to close the gap and bring home a good result for the team.“

Suninen did have a solid finishing record on the gravel event going into the 2020 edition of the rally, and took fourth in Turkey last season.

The penultimate round of the 2020 season is Rally Italia Sardegna which takes place between October 9-11.