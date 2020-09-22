FIA World Rally Championship

Suninen Adamant He Was Unlucky After Turkey Retirement

By
1 Mins read
Share
Photo Credit: M-Sport Ford

M-Sport Ford’s Teemu Suninen admitted that he was really disappointed after being forced to retire from Rally Turkey last weekend.

Suninen had been running as the highest placed M-Sport driver going into the final day of action, but withdrew from the event on Sunday morning after suffering a broken spring that he was unable to continue with for the remainder of the rally.

He said on his final day’s problems. “It’s really disappointing how we had to end the day as I think we could have achieved another good result this weekend. I would say that we were quite unlucky. There were so many big rocks on the stage and so many people having problems – unfortunately for us, our problem was quite a big one as the damper was completely broken and it meant that we couldn’t continue.

“It’s a shame because I think we were driving well and the time looked pretty okay too. We’ve still learnt a lot this weekend, and it’s all good practice for Sardinia where we’ll try again to close the gap and bring home a good result for the team.

Suninen did have a solid finishing record on the gravel event going into the 2020 edition of the rally, and took fourth in Turkey last season.

The penultimate round of the 2020 season is Rally Italia Sardegna which takes place between October 9-11.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

Mäkinen Describes Tänak's Tactic as 'Unsportsmanlike' Behaviour

By
1 Mins read
Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal Tommi Mäkinen is not happy over the tactical moves by Ott Tänak to go slower in the second-to-last special stage to save tyres for the Power Stage – where the Estonian claimed four extra championship points
FIA World Rally Championship

"Luck Wasn't on Lappi's Side" in Turkey

By
1 Mins read
Esapekka Lappi was disappointed not to be able to show his potential pace on the final day of Rally Turkey last weekend.
FIA World Rally Championship

Greensmith "Pleased How the Weekend Panned Out" in Turkey

By
1 Mins read
Gus Greensmith took his best WRC result to date on last weekend’s Rally Turkey with fifth place.