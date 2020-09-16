Tidemand Aims for WRC2 Victory in Turkey

After the six-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FIA World Rally Championship returned with Estonia two weeks ago where 2017 WRC2 champion Pontus Tidemand and co-driver Patrik Barth claimed a third place finish.

As they head to Marmaris in Turkey this weekend for the fifth round of the season, the pair are currently sitting second in the WRC2 championship with their aim this weekend being to drive smart as they deal with roads that are notoriously really rough compared to them of two weeks ago.

“We are undoubtedly aiming for the top.” said Tidemand. “I have competed in Turkey twice before and although I know exactly how difficult it is, it feels good that I have experience with me. In addition, I know that the Skoda is a strong car that fits perfectly in a tough rally like this.” Tidemand explained who is fighting hard for the championship with Toksport WRT.”

Tidemand at Rally Estonia where he took the third place finish – Credit: Pontus Tidemand

The rally is one of the most difficult on this year’s revised calendar, with technical roads filled with sharp stones that can easily cause a puncture and cost time quickly, with hot weather conditions also reaching above 30 degrees Celsius that affects both drivers and their cars.

“It is important to avoid problems to the extent possible and to have some fluency. You almost have to expect to get a puncture during the rally, but it is the same challenge for everyone. The distances are basically the same as last year so I feel that I have control over them and in such a special rally as this, the experience means a lot.” Tidemand added.

The rally will be held around the city of Marmaris with the first two stages held around the city center on Friday afternoon. On Saturday, it will be the longest day of action during the event with an identical program to the 2019 itinerary before the rally concludes with a further four stages on Sunday.