Timerzyanov Claims His First Podium 2020 World RX Season in Finland

Russian FIA World Rallycross Championship veteran Timur Timerzyanov claimed his first podium of the 2020 season in Finland as he finished third in Sunday’s final, which meant the GRX Taneco team brought home more silverware after teammate Niclas Grönholm claimed the win on Sunday and GRX Set driver Juha Rytkönen took a second place finish in Saturday’s round three.

Sunday’s fourth round of the 2020 season saw very tricky conditions when the rain started to pour down, although the experienced Timerzyanov had raced on the track in very wet weather before when the championship visited Kouvola back in 2014. The Russian showed some promising laptimes throughout the qualifying sessions but it was only enough to see him reaching tenth overall in the intermediate standings.

Credit: GRX Taneco

“Throughout the Qualifying sessions I had good and bad results, so a Finish on the Podium is a very satisfying outcome of the race. As a team, we have proven that we can compete for the top, protect our positions and even win races.” Timerzyanov said.

Current championship leader Johan Kristoffersson managed to pass Timerzyanov while he was in the joker lap, but as Kristoffersson made a misstake on the last corner before the finish line, the Russian saw a gap and managed to make a pass to take third, although he was was very close to losing it to reigning champion Timmy Hansen.

“Track conditions today were completely different from yesterday. It was wet, muddy and very slippery. That proved also on the last corner of the last lap of the Final. Johan made a small mistake, that opened a gap for me. It was a proper rallycross finish with big slides and some contact. Podium is a great way to finish this two week long beginning of the season.” Timerzyanov added on his weekend.