FIA World Rally Championship

2021 FIA World Rally Championship Provisional Calendar Announced

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: WRC

The FIA World Rally Championship has announced its calendar for next season, where there are a total of 12 rallies set to be involved including a new location.

Among the expected rallies to be held next season there will be a completely new event in Croatia in April. The calendar also includes the Estonian round, which was held for the first time in September following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first half of the 2021 season will be focused on European events, if the issues around the pandemic continue into next year

The opening round of the season will again be run in Monte Carlo in January, with Sweden following next with its traditional winter rally in February.

The rally organisers hope to have some snow next year after this year’s mild weather in the region that made the organisers cancel several stages.

After Sweden it will be followed up with a longer break than in recent years, before Croatia makes its debut that will be run at the end of April.

Rallye Monte-Carlo will host the annual season-opener – Credit: Toyota Gazoo Racing

After Croatia, there will be visits to Portugal and Italy before heading to the Safari Rally in Kenya which would have returned this year after a 18 year long break before the pandemic forced its 2020 cancellation.

Finland, Ireland, Chile, Spain and Japan will reportedly complete the year, with both Mexico and Argentina set to miss out.

The FIA and the WRC Promoter have opted out potential long journeys during the first half of the year in order to secure a calendar that can be easily followed by teams if COVID-19 restrictions continue to be imposed as they are currently.

The promoter has also secured five reserve rallies for 2021 – Turkey, Lithuania, Belgium, Greece and Italy with the Monza Rally can in theory be added to the calendar with short notice if new problems surrounding the pandemic arise next year.

RoundRally Date 
1Monte-Carlo21 – 24 January
2Sweden11 – 14 February
3Croatia22 – 25 April*
4Portugal20 – 23 May
5Italy3 – 6 June
6Kenya24 – 27 June
7Estonia15 – 18 July*
8Finland29 July – 1 August
9UK19 – 22 August*
10Chile9 – 12 September
11Spain14 – 17 October
12Japan11 – 14 November
* = Subject to agreement.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

24 Grams of Weight Dampen Sordo's Italy Win

By
1 Mins read
Hyundai Motorsport recieved a fine of €30,000 after the post-rally scrutineering found a part that was underweighted on Dani Sordo’s car
FIA World Rally Championship

Monza to Host 2020 WRC Season Finale

By
1 Mins read
The Monza Rally will play host to the final round of the revised 2020 FIA World Rally Championship
FIA World Rally ChampionshipJunior WRCWRC2WRC3

PREVIEW: 2020 FIA World Rally Championship – Rally Italia Sardegna: Does Evans Have One Hand on The Title?

By
4 Mins read
Elfyn Evans has a 18-point advantage over Sebastien Ogier as the FIA World Rally Championship continues in Italy this weekend.