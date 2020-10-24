24 Grams of Weight Dampen Sordo’s Italy Win

Hyundai Motorsport had an issue after the end of last weekend’s Rally Italia Sardegna and during technical checks made after the end of the event, the car of Dani Sordo, was deemed to be 24.5 grams underweight.

The homologation document states that the rear frame of the car must weigh 9323 grams with a fault tolerance of + 5% to -2% percent, which means that an approved part could weigh 9136.5 grams. At post-inspection, the part from Sordo’s car weighed in at 9112 grams on the scales.

The team approved the result and that the weighing was done correctly and interestingly the same part that was used on Saturday on the car was also weighed and was within the tolerances.

The team’s other three cars were also inspected and passed the inspection without any problems. The team referred afterwards to the lack of quality controls and emphasizes that the missing grams did not provide any benefit on his way to the win.

Shortly after 8:00 PM on Sunday evening, Hyundai Motorsport’s team manager Alan Penasse was able to sign the stewards decision document – they escaped a time penalty or exclusion but received a fine of 30,000 Euros.