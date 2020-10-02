AlphaTauri’s Franz Tost: “We sincerely want to thank Honda for the fruitful cooperation”

Franz Tost says Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda are saddened by the news that their power unit providers at Honda will withdraw from Formula 1 at the end of 2021, but they will be working hard to find a new engine supplier for 2022 and beyond.

Team Principal Tost oversaw the arrival of Honda when the team was Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2018, and they have enjoyed good success in both 2019 and 2020, with podiums for both Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly last year and the surprise but popular win for Gasly in this year’s Italian Grand Prix.

Tost says he is convinced the partnership will continue to prosper and grow throughout the remainder of the current season and during the 2021 season, and although disappointed by the news of their impending departure, he understands the reasoning behind it.

“Scuderia AlphaTauri and Honda have built up a very good and professional relationship since we started to cooperate in 2018,” said Tost. “We enjoyed great success together in the last few years, winning a race and finishing on the podium twice, with one second and one third place.

“It’s unfortunate that Honda has decided to stop their commitment in Formula 1, because their Power Unit’s performance has been improving constantly and dramatically to become one of the best engines on the grid in a short period of time, since they returned to the sport.

“I’m convinced that together we will continue to achieve strong results in the remaining races this season and next year.

“We certainly respect the reason behind Honda’s decision to focus on environmental initiatives and to strive for the realization of carbon neutrality, everybody at Scuderia AlphaTauri wish them well in reaching all their goals and to have a successful future ahead.

“We sincerely want to thank Honda for the fruitful cooperation, we really enjoyed every day we’ve been working together. It won’t be easy to find an engine partner like Honda but, of course, we will start looking at all possibilities to find the best Power Unit solution from 2022 onwards.”