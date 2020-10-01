Rally

Block Returns to Rally Legends Festival

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: WRC

This weekend the American YouTube, rallycross and rally hero Ken Block will return to Europe when he enters his own Ford Escort Cosworth ‘Cossie V2’ in the Rally Legends festival in San Marino.

Block is one of the most well-known drivers who will participate in this year’s event which usually attracts large numbers of spectators and even more famous names and cars on the starting list.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions however, there are less international drivers this year, but both the local San Marino and Italian heroes are eager to put up a show for the fans.

Barely a month after Rally Legends, Block and co-driver Alex Gelsomino is set to also compete in Barbados where the Sol Rally Barbados 2020 is being held and he is currently one seven registered drivers in the R5 class so far ahead of making his debut in a Ford Fiesta Rally2.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Related posts
Rally

Opel Motorsport unveils the New Opel Corsa Rally4

By
1 Mins read
Opel Motorsport have now unveiled the Opel Adam R2 predecessor, the all-new Opel Corsa Rally4 which will be entering the rallies from early next year.
Junior WRCRally

Sesks Takes Maiden Junior WRC Win in Estonia

By
2 Mins read
A thrilling Junior WRC round at Rally Estonia saw Martins Sesks make Latvian history.
FIA World Rally ChampionshipOff RoadRallyWRC2WRC3

PREVIEW: 2020 FIA World Rally Championship – Rally Estonia: The WRC Finally Returns

By
5 Mins read
Rally Estonia gets the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship finally back underway following the coronavirus pandemic this weekend. Read everything you need to know about the series’ return in the preview.