Block Returns to Rally Legends Festival

This weekend the American YouTube, rallycross and rally hero Ken Block will return to Europe when he enters his own Ford Escort Cosworth ‘Cossie V2’ in the Rally Legends festival in San Marino.

Block is one of the most well-known drivers who will participate in this year’s event which usually attracts large numbers of spectators and even more famous names and cars on the starting list.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions however, there are less international drivers this year, but both the local San Marino and Italian heroes are eager to put up a show for the fans.

Barely a month after Rally Legends, Block and co-driver Alex Gelsomino is set to also compete in Barbados where the Sol Rally Barbados 2020 is being held and he is currently one seven registered drivers in the R5 class so far ahead of making his debut in a Ford Fiesta Rally2.