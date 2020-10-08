Daniel Ricciardo: “It will be very quick, so it should be fun”

Renault DP World F1 Team duo Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon are looking ahead to the Eifel Grand Prix at Nürburgring. The track is making its return to Formula 1 for the first time in seven years.

Ricciardo is one of the seven drivers on the current grid that raced at the German track when it was last in the Formula 1 circus.

Being fairly new to Formula 1 in 2013, Ricciardo was happy will the results he pulled of at the 2013 race.

“I last drove the Nürburgring in 2013 so it’s been a while, but I am looking forward to racing the circuit again. In terms of the track, the last chicane is quite fun as you approach it quite fast and jump over the kerbs, making the exit of the corner quite wild. In today’s Formula 1 cars it will be very quick, so it should be fun, and we go there looking to build on the positive run we’re on,” said Ricciardo.

“I’ve not raced there too often in my career, but I qualified sixth in 2013 and I also had a purple last sector in Q2 that year. I was quite new to Formula 1 then, so I was pretty stoked! I’ve raced here in a few junior categories too, I finished second back in 2011 in what was called World Series by Renault. I also did my first race in Formula 3 back in 2008.”

In contrast Ocon is one of the many drivers on the grid that hasn’t driven a Formula 1 car round this track but has raced there in other competitions.

The French driver has been preparing for this race, stating he has the track on his simulator at home.

Ocon stated: “Turn 1 is quite a challenge and it’s a good overtaking spot. There are a few ways of taking it as it’s a wide hairpin and not an easy one to get right. Sector 2 is fun with the Schumacher curve, uphill, fast left-right and then a second fairly high-speed left-right. The final sector has the straight into the chicane and then the final right-hander across the line.

“It’s going to be fast and fun in a modern Formula 1 car. It’s back to a more normal type of circuit and more of what we’re used to. While it’s new again to the calendar, most teams and drivers have some experience of the track so, in a way, it should be more straightforward than Mugello and Portimao. I’m happy Nürburgring is back, it’s great news as I like racing in Germany. I have the track on my simulator at home and I will practice everything I can.”

The weather is predicted to be a bit on the cold and wet side this weekend so Chief Race Engineer Ciaron Pilbeam has announced the team ‘will be prepared for all conditions’ come Sundays race.

“The weather at this time of year is normally cool and possibly wet. We need to be prepared to focus on getting the tyres working if it is dry, and to consider how and when we use our limited number of wet and intermediate tyres if the forecast is for rain over the weekend,” said Pilbeam.

“We’ve shown recently our car is performing well at most circuits, and it has been competitive in the wet. We will be prepared for all conditions.”