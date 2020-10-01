Delecour to Debut Alpine A110 R-GT at Rallye Monte Carlo 2021

Rally legend Francois Delecour will debut the all-new Alpine A110 R-GT in the first round of the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship held in the mountains of Monte-Carlo.

With over 20 rally starts on the event to date, 58-year-old Delecour and Monte Carlo have a long history together and 2021 will see him become the first driver to compete in a world championship rally in the all-new Alpine car.

Delecour has so far made competed in two events in the car and is making a third outing this weekend when he enters the world-famous Rally Legends evenly in San Marino.

The car has also gone well so far this season, most noticeably competing closely against R5/Rally2 cars in the French Rally Championship.

The first round of the 2021 WRC season is set to be held between 23-26 January.