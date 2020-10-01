FIA World Rally Championship

Delecour to Debut Alpine A110 R-GT at Rallye Monte Carlo 2021

By
1 Mins read
Share
Francois Delecour won on the debut rally with the Alpine at Rallye du Touquet 2020 - Credit: Gregory Lenormand / DPPI

Rally legend Francois Delecour will debut the all-new Alpine A110 R-GT in the first round of the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship held in the mountains of Monte-Carlo.

With over 20 rally starts on the event to date, 58-year-old Delecour and Monte Carlo have a long history together and 2021 will see him become the first driver to compete in a world championship rally in the all-new Alpine car.

Delecour has so far made competed in two events in the car and is making a third outing this weekend when he enters the world-famous Rally Legends evenly in San Marino.

The car has also gone well so far this season, most noticeably competing closely against R5/Rally2 cars in the French Rally Championship.

The first round of the 2021 WRC season is set to be held between 23-26 January.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

Solberg, Mikkelsen Set for Italy Power Stage Appearance

By
1 Mins read
Petter Solberg will return to rallying at Rally Italia Sardegna where he and Andreas Mikkelsen will be debuting next year’s Scorpion KX WRC tyre on the Power Stage of the WRC event.
FIA World Rally Championship

Mäkinen Describes Tänak's Tactic as 'Unsportsmanlike' Behaviour

By
1 Mins read
Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal Tommi Mäkinen is not happy over the tactical moves by Ott Tänak to go slower in the second-to-last special stage to save tyres for the Power Stage – where the Estonian claimed four extra championship points
FIA World Rally Championship

Suninen Adamant He Was Unlucky After Turkey Retirement

By
1 Mins read
Teemu Suninen was forced to retire from last weekend’s Rally Turkey with broken suspension on the final day of the event.