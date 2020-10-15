Other

Evans and Ogier Enter Hemicuda Rally as Ypres Preparation

Credit: WRC

Toyota Gazoo Racing will help championship rivals Elfyn Evans and Sebastién Ogier prepare for the upcoming Ypres Rally by entering both drivers in the Hemicuda Rally in Belgium.

Toyota and inparticular Ogier have been critical of the FIA ​​and the WRC Promoter after Ypres was added to the calendar, as they hinted that they believe Hyundai Motorsport will have an advantage on the Belgian asphalt event.

They suggested several reasons for their claims. Firstly, Thierry Neuville will have vast experience of the type of roads that will be used while temmate Craig Breen also has many years of experience of competing in Ypres – the Irishman is the defending winner of the event.

Toyota also added that it seems unfair because Hyundai Motorsport’s manager – Alan Penasse – is also one of the leading personnel who are set to organise the rally in November.

Evans and Ogier will be entering the Hemicuda Rally on Sunday October 25. The rally with be based in Koekelare and will run over a total of 88 kilometers of stage miles.

