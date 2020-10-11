Haas F1 Team Hoping For ‘The Unexpected’ Going Into Sunday’s Race

The Haas F1 Team were hoping that both cars could get a starring role in Q2 qualifying at the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring.

Romain Grosjean had set a good time that looked like it was set to get him into the next round but due to track limits at turn four, had his time deleted. He then found it hard to set another time just as good after struggling with his second set of tyres and getting stuck into traffic.

Even though he is starting in sixteenth place, Grosjean believes he can still get something from the race if the ‘unexpected’ happens.

“The track was good, it’s a mega track to drive, it’s a pleasure,” Grosjean said. “Obviously with our car, we know we need to be flat out from the first lap in Q1 to be able to move into Q2.

“Sadly on the second set of tyres, on my first lap I over did it and on the second I got traffic – so that was it. It’s a bit of a shame but we’ll do better tomorrow.

“I think the unexpected is our best chance in the race.”

Kevin Magnussen was the stronger of the driver duo, getting his VF-20 into Q2. However, he ended up being the weakest of the pack and qualified fifteenth and will start just in-front of his team-mate.

“I think we got the best out of the car in qualifying,” said Magnussen. “It looked quite strong in Q1 but then other people found quite a bit more lap time than we seemed to.

“Ultimately, we fell back to our P15 spot again in Q2, but that’s where we are, and we’ll continue to try and do better.

“We’ll try and do a good job tomorrow. This race weekend has been a bit odd so there could be some opportunities.”

Team Principal Guenther Steiner was glad the teams finally got to have a run out to test the track in Saturday’s Free Practice. He isn’t too happy that both cars didn’t get through to Q2 but appreciates the hard work the team puts in each weekend.

Steiner said: “It was good to go out there today in FP3, which was really FP1 – however you want to call it, but it went well and we ran our program.

“We prepared as well as we could for qualifying. We almost achieved getting both cars into Q2. Unfortunately Romain (Grosjean) was a little bit over the line and his best time was disqualified. We got one into Q2, and at the least that’s what we try to do.

“It’s hard work. I appreciate how hard everybody works to achieve that little bit of success.”