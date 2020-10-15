Mikkelsen Tests Tires in Belgium with Škoda Motorsport

Pirelli has tested regularly ahead of next year’s FIA World Rally Championship as the Italian manufacturer takes over the entire market for the four-wheel drive classes in the WRC, and there is also talk of the company continuing working with the Junior WRC where they currently are the sole supplier to the series.

Andreas Mikkelsen is the brand’s test driver and many test miles have already been carried out on different surfaces to be ready for 2021.

Last weekend the tires were shown for the first time in public at Rally Italia Sardegna where Andreas and Petter Solberg drove the test car, an ex-works Citroën C3 WRC, on both the Shakedown and Power Stage.

After further tests in Sardinia, Mikkelsen appeared together with former co-driver Ola Flönene on Wednesday in Belgium. There they continued the tire tests, but this time in a Škoda Motorsport prepared Fabia R5 Evo2.

The tests are now in the final phases and the Norwegian crew is expected to appear soon on more occasions, with them reportedly interested in both FIA European Rally Championship and WRC appearances before the end of the season.